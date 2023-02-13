Carter O’Leary swims a leg for a DeForest relay team at Saturday’s Sauk Prairie WIAA Division 2 Boys’ Swimming Sectional. O’Leary won the 500 freestyle to qualify for state individually. He’s also part of the Norskies’ state qualifying 200 medley relay team.
Carter O’Leary booked a trip to the WIAA Division 2 Boys’ State Swim Meet, and he’ll have company.
Representing DeForest, O’Leary won the 500 freestyle race at Saturday’s Sauk Prairie Sectional, swimming to a first-place time of 4:57.95 in the finals. He had a seed time of 5:08.85.
The Norskies are also sending the 200 medley relay team of O’Leary, Bryce Morauske, Shawn Colbrooke and Rhett Parker to state. They placed sixth in the event in a time of 1:47.22.
As a team, DeForest took fifth overall, totaling 192.5 points. McFarland won the sectional with 401.5 points, followed by Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights (332), Baraboo (231.5) and Stoughton (204.5).
Teams that finished behind the Norskies included Milton (180), Mount Horeb (160), Whitewater (108), Edgewood (86), Platteville/Lancaster (77) and Edgerton/Evansville (74).
Other strong finishes for DeForest included Jakson Wagner’s sixth-place showing in the 200 freestyle (1:56), Eric Wiencierz;s 10th-place finish in the 50 freestyle (24.18) and 11th place showing in the 100 freestyle (54.51), Wyatt Parker taking ninth in the 200 individual medley (2:20.77)and Shawn Colbrooke taking seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:00.04).
Also, the 200 freestyle relay crew of Rhett Parker, Wagner, Shawn Colbrooke and Wiencierz took sixth in 1:38.16.