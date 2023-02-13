O'Leary heads to state

Carter O’Leary swims a leg for a DeForest relay team at Saturday’s Sauk Prairie WIAA Division 2 Boys’ Swimming Sectional. O’Leary won the 500 freestyle to qualify for state individually. He’s also part of the Norskies’ state qualifying 200 medley relay team.

 Contributed

Carter O’Leary booked a trip to the WIAA Division 2 Boys’ State Swim Meet, and he’ll have company.

Representing DeForest, O’Leary won the 500 freestyle race at Saturday’s Sauk Prairie Sectional, swimming to a first-place time of 4:57.95 in the finals. He had a seed time of 5:08.85.