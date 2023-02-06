Carter O’Leary had a memorable debut at the Badger East Conference boys’ swimming meet on Saturday in Monona Grove.
The freshman won the 500 freestyle event in 5:09.78, leading DeForest to a sixth-place finish as a team. He also raced to fourth in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in 1:08.62. The Norskies totaled 246 points to finish ahead of Milton’s 232.
Waunakee took first in the team standings with 382 points, followed by Monona Grove’s 370, Stoughton’s 347, Fort Atkinson’s 293, and Watertown’s 282.
In the relay events, the 200 medley group of Bryce Morauske, O’Leary, Shawn Colebrooke and Rhett Parker raced to sixth in 1:51.63.
Wyatt Parker swam to 10th in the 200 individual medley (2:25.43), while Erik Wiencierz finished fifth in the 50 freestyle (25.04), Shawn Colbrooke took seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:02.13) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:04.10), and Jakson Wagner was fifth in the 100 freestyle (55.93) and seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:08.04). Morauske swam to sixth in the 500 freestyle in 5:48.93.
The crew of Wyatt Parker, Kirby Colbrooke, Morauske and Wiencierz finished ninth in the 200 freestyle (1:44.54), while Shawn Colbrooke, Rhett Parker, Wagner and O’Leary took sixth in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:46.12.
In the junior varsity meet, DeForest took fourth with 88 points. Watertown was first with 345.
Isaiah Bauer placed second in the 50 freestyle in 26.77 and fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:04.30) to pace the Norskies, while Riley Frederick was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:20.89.