Carter O’Leary had a memorable debut at the Badger East Conference boys’ swimming meet on Saturday in Monona Grove.

The freshman won the 500 freestyle event in 5:09.78, leading DeForest to a sixth-place finish as a team. He also raced to fourth in the 100 breaststroke, touching the wall in 1:08.62. The Norskies totaled 246 points to finish ahead of Milton’s 232.