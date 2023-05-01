Boys tennis: Horton, Jones win singles matches in Norskies' dual loss to Waunakee By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com Peter Lindblad Author email May 1, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Owen Horton and Hadley Jones shined in the DeForest boys’ tennis team’s 5-2 Badger East Conference dual meet loss to rival Waunakee on Thursday, April 27, at home.In No. 1 singles play, Horton earned a tough three-set 7-6 (8), 2-6, 10-7 win over Levi Christian, while Jones won in straight sets 6-2, 7-5 over Noah Sell at No. 2 singles.The Warriors swept all three doubles matches, as well as the Nos. 3 and 4 singles matches. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest coach receives Presidential Volunteer Service Award Girls lacrosse: Norskies looking good so far in 2023 DeForest man sentenced to three years prison for gun incident and eight other cases Education funding, child care among issues aired at Jagler listening session Weisbrod named NMU Newcomer of the Year Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!