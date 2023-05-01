Owen Horton and Hadley Jones shined in the DeForest boys’ tennis team’s 5-2 Badger East Conference dual meet loss to rival Waunakee on Thursday, April 27, at home.

In No. 1 singles play, Horton earned a tough three-set 7-6 (8), 2-6, 10-7 win over Levi Christian, while Jones won in straight sets 6-2, 7-5 over Noah Sell at No. 2 singles.