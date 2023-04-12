The DeForest boys’ tennis team rolled over Reedsburg 6-1 in a Badger Challenge match at home on Tuesday, April 11.

Owen Horton cruised past Jordan Matyas 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Norskies, as Hadley Jones won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 singles and DeForest’s Tyler Machotka defeated Alvaro Anglada 6-3, 6-3.