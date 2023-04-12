Boys Tennis Boys tennis: Norskies down Reedsburg in dual meet Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Apr 12, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The DeForest boys’ tennis team rolled over Reedsburg 6-1 in a Badger Challenge match at home on Tuesday, April 11.Owen Horton cruised past Jordan Matyas 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for the Norskies, as Hadley Jones won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 singles and DeForest’s Tyler Machotka defeated Alvaro Anglada 6-3, 6-3.The Norskies swept all three doubles matches, with the No. 1 tandem of Oliver Anderson and Ethan Piontek and the No. 2 team of Michael Szudor and Michael Martinelli winning 6-4, 6-4.At No. 3 doubles, Christopher Sorenson and William Sachtien downed Jack McShane and William Burton 6-4, 6-0.Next up for DeForest is a dual meet at Watertown on Tuesday, April 18 at 4:15 p.m. at Brandt-Quirk Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Softball: Norskies defeat rival Waunakee Former DeForest church staff member sentenced to prison for child enticement UPDATES: Norskies win slugfest with Baraboo in season baseball opener Jane Cahill Wolfgram to return to DeForest Village President's seat in spring election results Resilient Morrison overcomes amputation to star on gridiron Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!