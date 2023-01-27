Will's first ice fishing trip
Buy Now

Will Meadows on his first ice fishing trip.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

This week's column is all over the map, and as sometimes happens in the world of outdoor travel, it's full of “this went wrong” kind of experiences. My 22-year-old daughter Selina Walters and I have taken part in some form of a winter outdoor getaway every year of her life during what used to be elementary, middle, high school and now college as she just finished her seventh semester at UW-Stevens Point.