Senior forward Aleah Grundahl (DeForest) was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Kwik Trip Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Grundahl highlights a contingent of five University of Wisconsin-WhiteWarhawks named to the 2023 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Teams. Kacie Carollo (Whitewater, Wis./Whitewater) joined Grundahl with All-WIAC honors this season in addition to 2023 All-Defensive Team recognition. Abby Belschner (Grafton, Wis./Cedarburg) and Maggie Trautsch (Sun Prairie, Wis./DeForest) were Honorable Mention picks with Belscher also adding All-Defensive Team honors. Yssa Sto. Domingo (Streamwood, Ill./St. Edward) is UWW's representative on the All-Sportsmanship Team.
Now a four-time all-conference selection, Grundahl is the sixth player in WIAC history to claim Player of the Year recognition in back-to-back seasons since the award began in 1993, according to UW-Whitewater. She shared the award last season becoming the first Warhawk to earn the league's top honor in program history.
Also earning All-WIAC honors in 2021, she was selected honorable mention and Newcomer of the Year in 2020. Grundahl holds top ten marks in the conference statistics in a number of categories. She is fourth in the league in scoring averaging 14.3 points per game bolstered by a 46.9 field goal percentage and 80.5 free throw percentage, both top-seven marks. Her 2.5 assists per outing is fifth best. Grundahl's 47 steals and 15 blocks on the season both rank among the top ten among league players, according to UW-Whitewater.
In the Warhawks' win at UW-Eau Claire in January, Grundahl made 12 field goals, the most by a player in the league this season, en route to a 27-point performance, third most for a player in a game in 2022-23. Her six steals against Bethel in December is the second most in the conference this season.
Trautsch is one of the league's top three-point shooters hitting nearly 32-percent of her shots from beyond the arc, ranked tenth in the league. She adds a top 10 mark in free throw percentage (67.5) while her 11.2 points per game is ranked 11th. Trautsch showcased her ability to hit from long range with six three's against UW-Oshkosh in the WIAC Tournament Semifinal. That mark is the second most for a player in the league this season.
Carollo, Trautsch, Sto. Domingo and Grundahl all average over 30 minutes of action per game, all ranked among the top eight in the WIAC for minutes per game.
The Warhawks claimed the WIAC regular season and conference tournament crowns in 2023 to secure the league's automatic bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament. UW-Whitewater will host the first and second rounds of the national tournament Friday and Saturday in Kachel Gymnasium. UWW opens their 21st appearance in the NCAA Tournament against Webster University Friday at 7:45 pm. For more information, visit the Regional Webpage.