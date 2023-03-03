All-WIAC
Former DeForest standout Aleah Grundahl was named WIAC Player of the Year for the second year in a row. She was selected first-team All-WIAC. 

 Dane Sheehan/UW-Whitewater Athletics

Senior forward Aleah Grundahl (DeForest) was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Kwik Trip Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

Grundahl highlights a contingent of five University of Wisconsin-WhiteWarhawks named to the 2023 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Teams. Kacie Carollo (Whitewater, Wis./Whitewater) joined Grundahl with All-WIAC honors this season in addition to 2023 All-Defensive Team recognition. Abby Belschner (Grafton, Wis./Cedarburg) and Maggie Trautsch (Sun Prairie, Wis./DeForest) were Honorable Mention picks with Belscher also adding All-Defensive Team honors. Yssa Sto. Domingo (Streamwood, Ill./St. Edward) is UWW's representative on the All-Sportsmanship Team.