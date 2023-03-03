Off to a strong start at NMU
DeForest's Max Weisbrod, shown here playing last season for the Norskies, was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference Freshman of the Year for men's basketball on Friday. Weisbrod plays for Northern Michigan University.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

DeForest’s Max Weisbrod has been named the Great Lakes intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Freshman of the Year for men’s basketball.

The news broke on Friday, as Weisbrod joined two other Northern Michigan University teammates in receiving recognition from the GLIAC. Max Bjorklund was named to the All-GLIAC First Team, while Dylan Kuehl was selected to the First Team and All-Defensive Team.