DeForest's Max Weisbrod, shown here playing last season for the Norskies, was named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Conference Freshman of the Year for men's basketball on Friday. Weisbrod plays for Northern Michigan University.
DeForest’s Max Weisbrod has been named the Great Lakes intercollegiate Athletic Conference's Freshman of the Year for men’s basketball.
The news broke on Friday, as Weisbrod joined two other Northern Michigan University teammates in receiving recognition from the GLIAC. Max Bjorklund was named to the All-GLIAC First Team, while Dylan Kuehl was selected to the First Team and All-Defensive Team.
Weisbrod, the former Badger East Conferencer Player of the Year, was a Wisconsin Basketball Coaches All-Star in 2021. His senior year for the Norskies, he averaged 20.8 points per game, to go along with 7.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest, leading DeForest to the Badger East Conference title. For his DeForest career, he scored 1,402 career points.
Weisbrod was also named to the All-GLIAC Second Team, according to NMU, as he averaged in double figures, scoring 12.1 points per game.
According NMU, the DeForest native leads GLIAC freshmen in assists at 5.1 APG, tying him for first across the conference landscape and runner-up in the country among first-year players. Wesibrod also holds a 46.0 3PT%, which is the fifth-best in the GLIAC and the best among first-year players. He holds a 3.0 assist/turnover ratio, shoots 80.4% from the free-throw line, and averages 4.3 rebounds/game. The freshman is also top-10 in the conference in minutes played with 932 guiding the point for the Wildcats.
The 'Cats advanced to the GLIAC semifinals with a 75-66 win over SVSU on Wednesday, where they will now matchup with Ferris State on Saturday, March 4 at 3 p.m.