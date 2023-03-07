Marlon Cystrunk is finally healthy. And that makes him dangerous.
The DeForest graduate is headed to the 2023 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in the 60 hurdles, representing the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s team. Cystrunk had to shift into high gear to get there.
“I actually told a friend that I wanted to run an 8.20, because I thought that would qualify for nationals,” said Cystrunk, a two-sport athlete with the Warhawks, who also plays football at UWW. “That didn’t even make it this year.”
As it turns out, 8.17 is the bottom time among qualifiers. At a Last Chance meet last weekend, Cystrunk knew he needed a blazing time to reach nationals. He was up to the challenge, running an 8.14.
Prior to that, Cystrunk made the podium in the 60-meter hurdles to help the UWW men take third at the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Indoor Championship, held at UW-Stout Feb. 25.
Clocked in a time of 8.26, Cystrunk won bronze in the event, according to UWW, as the Warhawks’ third-place team finish was the men’s best since placing second in 2018. In the preliminary heats on Friday, Feb. 24, Cystrunk ran a time of 8.32. He came into the season with a personal record of 8.52 in the event. When he saw what the times were for national qualifiers, Cystrunk couldn’t hide his surprise.
“I was kind of shocked, seeing how much faster the times were,” said Cystrunk. “I was wondering, what’s so different compared to last year?”
Cystrunk couldn’t dwell on it. The former Norskie, who still holds DeForest’s long jump record at 21’8 ½”, will be competing at nationals Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at Birmingham Crossplex in Birmingham, Alabama.
According to UWW, Cystrunk’s 8.14 is tied for 14th in Division III in the event. That time is also tied for the third fastest in program history.
Back in high school, Cystrunk competed in the long jump, triple jump, 110 and 300 hurdles, and two relay events. He moved to DeForest in the second grade. Cystrunk never made it to the state meet. In 2019, he fell on the last hurdle at sectionals in the 300 hurdles. At the conference meet that year, he suffered an injury in the jumps.
“I wasn’t running as well as I could have,” said Cystrunk
That was a low point for Cystrunk. The highest would come that fall, when he helped the Norskies win the WIAA Division 2 2019 state football championship. With the Warhawks, Cystrunk, who set the DeForest High School long jump record that year at Wisconsin Dells as a junior, played in 11 games a year ago. He was a safety in high school. Now, Cystrunk plays cornerback with UW-Whitewater, a school he said he decided to attend knowing it has one of the best business programs in the country.
The UWW football program is undergoing some changes. Jace Rindahl was recently hired as the Warhawks’ new head coach, replacing the retired Kevin Bullis. Cystrunk will be getting a new position coach. Rindahl played for the Warhawks’ first-ever NCAA Division III national title team. Cystrunk is hoping he’ll be able to add a collegiate national championship to his state gridiron title.
Maybe a track and field national championship will come his way, too. As a freshman, Cystrunk also competed in the long jump, but after getting injured again, he decided to give up the event. That same year he won a couple of meets in the hurdles, breaking his personal record. And he made it to the WIAC indoor and outdoor conference meets.
Heading into the 2023 season, Cystrunk was feeling good.
“Honestly, I just feel like I came in healthy, 100% healthy, just ready to work hard with a goal in mind that I wanted to achieve,” said Cystrunk. Just making it to nationals is a big deal, but he’s hoping to perform his best.
“I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself,” said Cystrunk. “I’d like to make it to the finals, because then I can make the podium and be an All-American. That would be cool.”
Ultimately, winning a national title would be a dream come true.
“The goal is to just get healthy,” said Cystrunk. “If I’m healthy, it’s achievable.”