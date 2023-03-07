Cystrunk hurdling to nationals

Marlon Cystrunk is heading to the 2023 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Champions in the 60-meter hurdles. The DeForest graduate competes in both track and field and football at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

 Photo courtesy of Olivia Zinanni UWW Student Photographer

Marlon Cystrunk is finally healthy. And that makes him dangerous.

The DeForest graduate is headed to the 2023 NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field Championships in the 60 hurdles, representing the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s team. Cystrunk had to shift into high gear to get there.