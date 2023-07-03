Correction Peter Lindblad Peter Lindblad Author email Jul 3, 2023 40 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In an article titled Area players wrap up WPGA Junior Championship in the June 30 edition of the DeForest Times-Tribune, Abigail Henriksen’s name was misspelled. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Entertainment district envisioned for DeForest Two DeForest seniors honored at Board of Education meeting DeForest’s Szepieniec named the Gatorade Wisconsin Girls’ Track and Field Player of the Year. Dane County public health officials offer air quality guidelines Child care affordability, access the focus of Department of Children and Families secretary's DeForest visit Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!