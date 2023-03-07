DeForest Senior High School student Ciara Crawford competed internationally Feb. 3-4 as member of Team USA for the Fond du Lac Blades, as they took home the silver medal and their highest score of the season.
Crawford is a member of Fond du Lac Blades Junior Synchronized Skating Team. This competition was organized by the European Olympic committee and held in Rouen, a city outside of Paris, France. The junior level competed against 11 teams from six countries: USA, Canada, Finland, Germany, France and Switzerland. This is the highest placement at an international level in the history of Fond du Lac Blades, who qualified as a Team USA in November.
Crawford's favorite part of the competition was having the arena to full capacity and while taking to the ice, hearing them say, “Representing the United States of America, the Fond du Lac Blades!” When leaving the ice there were young children asking for our autographs and taking our pictures. This made Ciara and other teammates feel as if they were famous.
After competition was over, the team had one day in Paris to do a walking tour of The Louvre, (saw the Mona Lisa Painting) Palais Garnier Opera House (story/location of Phantom of The Opera), shop at Galleries Lafayette, do the Seine River dinner cruise to see the Eiffel Tower and catch a show at Moulin Rouge.
The Fond du Lac Blades' short program represents a routine set to Samuel Kim’s version of the Star Wars theme song and character Rey. The team’s long program skates to a Backstreet Boys mix of three songs: “Everybody,” “Larger than Life” and “I Want it that Way.” This proved to be a crowd pleaser by the reaction when the music starts.
The Fond du Lac Blades skate out of two rinks: the Blueline Family Ice Center in Fond du Lac and Oshkosh YMCA. Team members travel as far as one to two hours for practice three times a week, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. In addition to working on individual skills on their own at their local ice rink.