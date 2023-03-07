DeForest Senior High School student Ciara Crawford competed internationally Feb. 3-4 as member of Team USA for the Fond du Lac Blades, as they took home the silver medal and their highest score of the season.

Crawford is a member of Fond du Lac Blades Junior Synchronized Skating Team. This competition was organized by the European Olympic committee and held in Rouen, a city outside of Paris, France. The junior level competed against 11 teams from six countries: USA, Canada, Finland, Germany, France and Switzerland. This is the highest placement at an international level in the history of Fond du Lac Blades, who qualified as a Team USA in November.