The Badger Conference has released its listings of postseason honors for football, volleyball, boys’ soccer and cross country, and DeForest is well-represented.
Football
Football
DeForest quarterback Mason Keyes was named the Badger Small Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. He’s one of three Norskies among the First Team Offense selections.
Others included receiver Brody Hartig and lineman Ryan Horne. Keyes and Hartig were unanimous selections.
Tight end Tucker Grundahl, receiver Alex Van Ooyen, lineman Greydon Wagner, running back Cale Drinka and placekicker Kyle Ugalde were named to the Second Team Offense. Receiving honorable mention were DeForest’s Max Mitchell and Dane Schmidtknecht.
Four DeForest players were voted to the First Team Defense, including down lineman Javion Kunz, edge player Breck Sparby-Schmid, linebacker Caleb Bendixon and defensive back Carter Morrison. All four were unanimous selections.
Edge player Cullen Kirchberg and defensive back Brogan Hicks were named to the Second Team Defense, while Jalen McKinnie received honorable mention.
Cross Country
State qualifiers Rylan Oberg and Taylor Bussiere were named to the All-Badger East First Team from the DeForest girls’ team, as Quinn Aulik was chosen for the Second Team.
The Norskies’ Badger East champion boys’ team placed four runners on the First Team, including Elijah Pabon, Isaiah Bauer, Lucas Tanner and Joe Huber. Wyatt Parker and Easton Tiedt received Second Team recognition for DeForest.
Boys Soccer
Dillon Sommers and Casey Walton were voted to the All-Badger East First Team, while Sam Piontek, Owen Kramar and goalkeeper Tucker Schmidt were selected to the Second Team.
No Norskies received honorable mention.
Volleyball
Outside hitter Anna Szepieniec was DeForest’s lone representative on the All-Badger East First Team, as teammate Ellie Doucette (setter) was named to the Second Team.
Middle hitter Esther Ekezie received honorable mention.
