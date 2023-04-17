The Coed Competition Team for the DeForest 2022-23 Cheer Team competed a routine at the WACPOC Prelims on Feb. 18 and took fifth to qualify for state. At state, that group improved tot fourth in state. It’s the second year of having a Coed Team at DeForest High School. Pictured here is the coed team: Front row: Hannah Kuiper; Madison Misterek; Raegan Feldman; Samantha Casper; and Joslyn Wartella; Middle row: Juliana Thennes; Olivia Karls; Maggie Martin; and Vaira McMahan; Back row: Coach Tonia Feldman; Owen Kramar; Iam Fries; Aidan Harsh; and Coach Kristy Pienkowski.
The Game Day Competition Team for the 2022-23 DeForest Cheer Team competed a routine at the WACPC Prelims on Saturday, Feb. 18, and placed 12th out of 22 teams. Unfortunately, they did not qualify for state. Pictured here is the Game Day Team: Front row: Jordyn Hartjes; Madison Misterek; Samantha Casper; Addison Herbert; Joslyn Wartella; and Olivia Hargrove; Middle row: Emily Zimmerman; Vaira McMahan; Owen Kramar; Ian Fries; Aidan Harsh; Julia Thennes; and Hannah Kuiper; Back row: Coach Kristy Pienkowski; Olivia Geist; Raegan Feldman; Olivia Karls; Maggie Martin; and Coach Tonia Feldman.
