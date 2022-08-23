Kaiya Hegarty saved the day for the DeForest girls’ tennis team at the La Crosse Invite.

In her No. 2 singles match on Friday against La Crosse Central’s Allison Culp on Friday, Hegarty battled to a 6-1, 6-7 (5), 12-10 victory that proved to be the difference in the Norskies’ 4-3 team win over Central. It was the second dual of the day for DeForest, as the Norskies won both of their duals.