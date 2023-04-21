Hello friends,

I wrote about my good friend Rod Bensley of Burnett at least a dozen times over the years. The last 1.5 years it was about his battle with rectal and prostate cancer and his will to live as long as possible and to be active as well. Rod spoke with me on several occasions about making me responsible for getting some kids hunting on his and his wife Wendy Vick's 212-acres of land after he passed, and I assured him I would do that. Rod passed away on Nov. 29 and the world lost a good man.