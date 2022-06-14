Dane County and the DeForest Windsor area have a variety of disc golf options available to players of all competitive levels.
The 27 holes at Token Creek County Park are recognized as one of the top courses in the United States.
Larry Ast was an original proponent for the Token Creek course. He then became the course architect and fundraiser to complete it. When the county asked for a course name, he honored his wife by giving the course her name, Nellie Vallarta-Ast.
Like his other ideas, the name has been successful as his wife has competed in global age group division play.
Ast said the first conversation about the course came at a garden show, when he suggested the improvement to Dane County Parks. The first 18 holes were completed in 2001 and the next nine were added in 2012, the year Capital Springs was added.
“I stuck my neck out on it,” he said. “ I didn't know if it would last. I raised close to $25,000. There have been hundreds of thousands of rounds played, and people have even gotten married out here.”
Ast describes the Token Creek course as an open concept. Like a nice walking path, the course provides a couple of mile stroll through the open grasses and Oak Savanna. The fairways are wide, with players pushing the envelope sometimes having shots go astray.
“There is a lot of thinking your way around the course,” Ast said. “Try to make your pots (the metal baskets which replicate the golf cup) and limit your bogeys.”
Disc courses are measured in feet instead of yards, so they require less time and walking. It also allows for some cozy woods play, such as the eighth hole, where players negotiate oak trees to the basket.
Ast said about 95 percent of the players use the short tees of the three options on the course. The tee boxes are cement pads so players can get s stable moving throw off the tees.
The eighth hole sponsorship board recognizes Ast while number seven tips the visor to two-time world champion Barry Schultz of Sheboygan.
The Dane County Parks system also operates the 18-hole Capital Springs Course. Capital Springs is laid out over rolling glacial drumlins surrounded by picturesque prairie areas. This course offers bicycle access off the Capital City Trail. The course is located near Hwy 51 and south of the East Towne area.
Token Creek was one of the first pay-to-play courses. The fees are generally smaller than a traditional golf course, but still provide the means to fuel lawn mowers and other upkeep expenses. Ast said the course has more than returned its initial investment by the county as the group and campsite rentals at the park often come from people who come for disc golf.
“It’s a great excuse to go out with the kids or to go out with a buddy and play,” Ast said.
According to the Professional Disc Golf Association, Disc golf Disc golf is played much like golf. Instead of a ball and clubs, though, players use a flying disc or Frisbee. The sport was formalized in the 1970s and shares with golf the object of completing each hole in the fewest strokes (or, in the case of disc golf, fewest throws).
A golf disc is thrown from a tee area to a target, which is the hole. The hole can be one of a number of disc golf targets; the most common is an elevated metal basket. As a player progresses down the fairway, he or she must make each consecutive throw from the spot where the previous throw landed. The trees, shrubs, and terrain changes located in and around the fairways provide challenging obstacles for the golfer. Finally, the "putt" lands in the basket and the hole is completed.
The discs are thrown in a variety of motions. Some use the forehand, and in the same motion a Frisbee is thrown. On other throws, a backhand launch like a discus thrower might use is the best. Learning both throws gives the player options for how a disc will spin and handle in flight.
The different styles and designs of discs are also part of the equation. Beginners might use a disc in each hand method (putter and mid-range) of completing the course, others carry disc golf bags with a variety of models for different situations.
Disc golf shares the same joys and frustrations of golf, whether it's sinking a long putt or hitting a tree halfway down the fairway. Disc golf is designed to be enjoyed by people of all ages, gender identity, and economic status, making it a great lifetime fitness activity. Because disc golf is so easy to learn, no one is excluded; players merely match their pace to their capabilities and proceed from there.Disc golf provides upper and lower body conditioning, aerobic exercise, and mental stimulation. Concentration skills increase by mastering shots and negotiating obstacles, and players of limited fitness levels can start slowly and gradually increase their level of play.
Scheduling is also flexible: A casual round takes one to two hours and may be played alone, eliminating the difficulty of scheduling tee times. Perhaps the greatest attribute of the sport is the low barrier to entry. A professional quality disc costs roughly $15, and it only takes one for basic play.
Token Creek offers an $8 a day fee and $50 season pass. Smaller courses, like the Truax-Longmire VFW, charge $2 a round. Door Creek Church has a small course and Waunakee’s Ripp Park just opened a new course. Marshall and McFarland are other municipal course options.
The Truax-Longmire Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8483 is a par 3 course. It is located at 5737 CTH CV, southwest of DeForest. The course winds through the military equipment display and offers great views - from the Capitol dome to DeForest silos - on a drumlin above Cherokee Marsh.