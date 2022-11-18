Drying gear
The inside of Mark Walters base camp was a constant drying process for clothing and gear.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

This is the third and last column that I will be writing on my elk hunt, and it will have a lot to do with the day-to-day existence of a solo elk hunter living in mountains where a heavy snow has fallen. A large elk and gear have to be returned just shy of two miles down a mountain in a whatever it takes method. I also was still hunting and trying to fill my mule deer tag in southern Montana near Bozeman.