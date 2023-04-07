Enjoying life
Travis Dushek enjoying life on the Fox River at DePere.

 By Mark Walters

Hello friends,

Each spring I load up my canoe and drive over to De Pere on the Fox River and paddle troll for walleye. Walleye from Green Bay swim to the dam at De Pere and can go no further so they spawn there. Lots of large walleye (the limit is one over 28-inches) means lots of fishermen from all over the Midwest in what can be true "combat" fishing. I have caught two over 30-inches and several over 28. This year as you are about to read I did things totally different, at least for myself!