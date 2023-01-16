Matt Koslowski announced via Twitter today that he is stepping down as defensive coordinator with the DeForest football team and looking to reduce his role with the program.

In a tweet, Koslowski wrote, “Family is everything. That’s what we preach and live here at DeForest Football. Having that understanding, I would be remiss if I didn’t follow that standard for my own family. Many of you know the hardships and difficult road my family and I walk on a daily basis. And I’ve been very fortunate to have a program, a school, colleagues, family, friends, players and a huge community of people to lean on along the way when it comes to maintaining some resemblance of normal life, all still while being able to coach at a high level. However, what you don’t see is that road only becomes more difficult as time goes on. Yes hiding those hardships is on purpose sometimes. But the truth is I can no longer hide from those realities by being on a football field day in and day out. My son Brody comes first.”