Matt Koslowski announced via Twitter today that he is stepping down as defensive coordinator with the DeForest football team and looking to reduce his role with the program.
In a tweet, Koslowski wrote, “Family is everything. That’s what we preach and live here at DeForest Football. Having that understanding, I would be remiss if I didn’t follow that standard for my own family. Many of you know the hardships and difficult road my family and I walk on a daily basis. And I’ve been very fortunate to have a program, a school, colleagues, family, friends, players and a huge community of people to lean on along the way when it comes to maintaining some resemblance of normal life, all still while being able to coach at a high level. However, what you don’t see is that road only becomes more difficult as time goes on. Yes hiding those hardships is on purpose sometimes. But the truth is I can no longer hide from those realities by being on a football field day in and day out. My son Brody comes first.”
Koslowski thanked Coach Minick and Mike McHugh for being mentors and role models. He also thanked current Head Coach Aaron Mack “for your understanding and continued support throughout this whole process.”
He also thanked the players for the work they put into becoming better players and people.
“I owe a debt of gratitude and I truly have enjoyed coaching all the players throughout the years. Whatever my role will be moving forward is not yet clear, but I promise I will give all that I can to it moving forward,” added Koslowski.