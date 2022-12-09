featured hot Friday sports Cancellations/Postponements/Time Changes plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 9, 2022 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Poynette’s home boys’ basketball game against New Glarus on Friday has been rescheduled for Jan. 14.DeForest’s home boys’ basketball game against Reedsburg has been postponed. No makeup date has been reported.There’s a time change for DeForest’s home girls’ basketball game against Beaver Dam. The game will take place at 7 p.m.Waunakee’s home boys’ basketball game against Portage has been postponed. No makeup date has been reported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Visiting associate pastor at DeForest and Bristol parishes arrested on suspicion of sexual misconduct Collaboration with Waunakee psychotherapists providing DeForest students with increased access to mental health services Wrestling: Young Norskies look to generate excitement Lifelong DeForest man, newspaper publisher, dies at 82 Girls basketball: Norskies bounce back at Sauk Prairie to win fourth in a row Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin