Beaver Dam showed no mercy against Fort Atkinson recently.
Coming off a tough loss at Badger East Conference-leading Monona Grove on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Golden Beavers’ girls’ basketball team thrashed Fort 58-12 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
DeForest is hoping there’s no residual anger remaining among Beaver Dam players when the Norskies go on the road for the Thursday, Feb. 2 rematch against the Golden Beavers, currently 16-2 overall and 9-1 in league play.
The Norskies just dropped a 56-42 decision to the Silver Eagles on Tuesday, Jan. 24, as they fell to 14-5 overall and 7-3 in the Badger East. They’ll face Fort on Saturday on the road to prepare for their clash with the Golden Beavers, one of the state’s best girls’ basketball programs.
The Norskies battled Beaver Dam close back on Dec. 9, when the Golden Beavers survived to win 49-46 on DeForest’s home floor.
Back then, Jerry Schwenn, head coach of the Norskies, said, “The game really lived up to its billing between two top 10 ranked teams. We have continued to talk about progress on the defensive end of the floor and our execution of the game plan allowed us to compete at a very high level. The two offensive possessions we had in the last 17 seconds gave us a chance to push the game into overtime, unfortunately we couldn't get a shot to fall. We need to build off the experience from this game, as there were a lot of good game situations.”
Beaver Dam was ranked No. 3 in the Wissports.net Coaches Division 2 Poll going into the game, and the Norskies were ranked No. 9. The Golden Beavers are currently ranked fourth.
They have three players averaging in double figures in scoring, including Nataya Donaldson (13.7), Gabby Wilke (11.3) and Bella Oestreicher (11.1). Donaldson is a 5’8” guard, while Wilke is a 6’2” junior forward/wing who has committed to playing Division 1 college ball at the University of South Dakota and Oestreicher is a 5’9” guard. Wilke is also averaging 2 assists per game and 4.4 rebounds while Donaldson is pulling down 4.8 boards per game.
At 5’11”, Riley Czarnecki is leading Beaver Dam in rebounding at 6.3 per contest.
Beaver Dam has outscored opponents 1,127 to 646 this season.
Wilke was a major factor in Beaver Dam’s win over DeForest earlier this season, pouring in a game-high 19 points. That game, DeForest led at the half 28-22, but the Norskies struggled offensively in the second half. They had chances late to send the game to overtime, but it wasn’t to be.
The Norskies have been a little inconsistent lately, going 3-3 in their last six games. They had been riding a two-game winning streak, having dispatched Milton (53-37) and Stoughton (76-60), before running into a buzz saw against Monona Grove. DeForest trailed by just a point at the half, but the Silver Eagles outscored the Norskies 32-19 in the second half.
Jada Kelliher and Jaelyn Derlein combined for 27 points for DeForest, a team with four terrific wings in Jaelyn Derlein (12.1 ppg), Jada (11.3 ppg) and Aspin Kelliher (11.5 ppg) and Rylan Oberg (10.3) that spearhead a ferocious pressure defense and 5’10” Ally Armstrong giving DeForest a strong presence inside.
About the Milton game, Schwenn said, “Our defense really disrupted Milton and allowed us to start fast.” Maci Bartels came through with nine big points for DeForest.
Schwenn said the win over Stoughton was “our most complete game to date.” He added, “The player movement on offense was at a significantly higher level. Aspin and Jaelyn were extremely efficient offensively.”
DeForest will need all hands on deck against Beaver Dam.