Leading scorer
Jaelyn Derlein (15) is the leading scorer for the DeForest girls’ basketball team. The Norskies have a big game coming up Thursday, Feb. 2 at Beaver Dam.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Beaver Dam showed no mercy against Fort Atkinson recently.

Coming off a tough loss at Badger East Conference-leading Monona Grove on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Golden Beavers’ girls’ basketball team thrashed Fort 58-12 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 24.