A two-point loss to rival Waunakee left a bad taste in their mouths.
Still, the DeForest girls’ basketball team recovered from the disappointment to storm past Oconomowoc on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Now, the Norskies’ focus turns to Oregon, as DeForest (12-3 overall, 5-2 in Badger East Conference play) hosts the Panthers on Friday, Jan. 13.
Out of the Badger West, Oregon is 5-2 in league play, sitting in second place in the conference standings. The Panthers are 6-5 overall.
Sam Schmitt, a 5’6” guard, is Oregon’s leading scorer, averaging 11.1 points per game. The Panthers benefit from balanced scoring, as Kiara Tracy – also 5’6” – is scoring at a 9.7 points per game clip.
Delaney Nyenhuis, McKenna Carroll and Olivia Neis are all averaging more than eight points a game, as Nyenhuis stands 6’0” and Carroll is 5’11”. Nyenhuis leads Oregon in rebounding at 6.4 boards per contest, as Schmitt paces the Panthers in assists at 6.9 per game and steals with 38 on the year.
After a three-game winning streak in early December, Oregon has gone 2-3 in the Panthers’ last five games. The Panthers have outscored opponents 675-536. However, the Panthers are only shooting 28% from 3-point range and are turning the ball over at a rate of 19.4 per game. They are, however, averaging 17.3 assists per game.
Meanwhile, for DeForest, Jaelyn Derlein (13.4), Jada Kelliher (13.1) and Aspin Kelliher (12.4) are all averaging in double figures in scoring, while Rylan Oberg has a scoring average of 9.4 points per game.
DeForest has outscored opponents 824-626, while holding opponents to 23% shooting from the 3-point arc.