United would love to be in DeForest’s position.
The Norski girls’ soccer team is one of the favorites to win the Badger East Conference title in 2023, while the Portage/Poynette co-op is undergoing a rebuilding project.
On Tuesday, April 11, two programs at different points in their development will meet at Poynette, with United playing its second game in two days. They open the season on Monday, April 10, with a home game against Sparta.
The two teams played twice in 2022, with DeForest winning both by a combined score of 21-0, including a playoff victory.
The Norskies are coming off a season-opening 4-1 win over Milton, as they bounced back from a scoreless first half to riddle the Red Hawks with four goals in the second half.
Anya Carrillo, a sophomore, broke the ice, racing after a rebound to slip the ball past Milton’s goalkeeper. After the Red Hawks tied it, another sophomore, Kayla Camarato, tallied twice after Payton Flowers put DeForest up 2-1.
The Norskies have designs on taking the Badger East this year, after finishing 16-4-1 overall in 2022. They return 15 letterwinners, including four of six starters up front on offense and three of five starters on the defensive back line.
Goalkeeper Meta Fischer is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the area, while Rylan Oberg is a goal-scoring machine for DeForest and Karina Kuzdas is a top center back. Carrillo and Flowers are expected to be breakout performers for DeForest in 2023. Carrillo missed a large portion of the 2022 with an injury, while Flowers made an impact as a freshman last season.
Tim Esser, head coach for DeForest, is hoping the Norskies improve their on-field communication this year. If they do, look out. It could be a big season for DeForest.
At United, there’s a new man in charge, as Dan Rolling takes over as head coach. United struggled in 2022, finishing 1-17 overall, but the team does have 12 seniors back. Rolling is looking to be flexible with the team’s shape and formation.
United should be better in 2023, as Ellen Lofsjogard, a powerful center mid, returns, along with talented striker Hadley Walters. Having recovered from an ACL injury, Asia Miller fortifies the back line, while Emma McGlynn is going to team with Walters up front after also recovering from an ACL injury.
It may take some time for United to develop chemistry, as Rolling tries to mix newcomers and experienced players. Getting them used to the speed of the varsity game is the first order of business. The nice thing is, they appear willing to work together and put in the work with lots of energy, according to Rolling.
Game time is 6 p.m.
