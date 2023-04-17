Stealing second
Brogan Hicks (12) steals second in the DeForest baseball team’s game on Saturday against Madison East. The Norskies travel to rival Waunakee for a doubleheader on Saturday.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Waunakee and DeForest are on a collision course.

The two baseball teams will take to the Warriors’ diamond on Saturday, April 22, for a doubleheader – weather permitting, of course.