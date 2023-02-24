A new season
Buy Now

First-year head coach Eric Stewart talks things over with his DeForest boys’ basketball team during a timeout in a game earlier this season. The Norskies open postseason play on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at home against Fort Atkinson.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

It’s time for the DeForest boys’ basketball team to hit the reset button.

Having lost nine of their last 11 games, including five consecutive games, the Norskies are hoping to get back to their winning ways in the postseason.