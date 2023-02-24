First-year head coach Eric Stewart talks things over with his DeForest boys’ basketball team during a timeout in a game earlier this season. The Norskies open postseason play on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at home against Fort Atkinson.
It’s time for the DeForest boys’ basketball team to hit the reset button.
Having lost nine of their last 11 games, including five consecutive games, the Norskies are hoping to get back to their winning ways in the postseason.
Fort Atkinson could be the cure for ails DeForest (12-11 overall), as the Blackhawks finished the regular season 9-14, along with a 4-10 mark in Badger East Conference play. They take to the court on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. at home.
However, Fort did get a late-season victory over the Norskies on Feb. 20, squeezing past DeForest at home 64-61, despite a 24-point night from Jackson Accuardi. He shot 8-for-12 from the floor, going 2-for-3 from 3-point range, in the loss. Carter Morrison finished with 10 points that night.
According to Wissports.net, 6’3” forward Logan Kees is Fort’s leading scorer, as the three-year starter is averaging 9.7 points and four rebounds per game. Meanwhile, 5’10 guard Eli Cosson is scoring 9.6 points per game.
DeForest is averaging 62 points per game as a team. Brody Hartig and Accuardi are the Norskies’ leading scorers, averaging 16.1 and 14.7 points per game, respectively. Accuardi is also hauling in 7.4 rebounds per contest, while Hartig is dishing out 3.8 assists a game. James Hodge is also tough on the boards for DeForest, averaging 5.2 rebounds a game.