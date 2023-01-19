Keyes runs the offense
Buy Now

DeForest guard Mason Keyes handles the ball on the perimeter in the Norskies’ loss to Waunakee earlier this year. Keyes is one of the key players for a DeForest team looking to avenge last year’s season-ending loss to Oregon on Saturday at the Badger Challenge in Mount Horeb.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Looking at the menu, revenge would be a perfect dish, no matter if it’s served hot or cold.

At the Badger Challenge on Saturday, the DeForest boys’ basketball team will take on Oregon at Mount Horeb. The Panthers upset the Norskies in sectionals last year, ending DeForest’s dream season by rallying from a 44-32 halftime deficit for a 74-71 win.