DeForest guard Mason Keyes handles the ball on the perimeter in the Norskies’ loss to Waunakee earlier this year. Keyes is one of the key players for a DeForest team looking to avenge last year’s season-ending loss to Oregon on Saturday at the Badger Challenge in Mount Horeb.
Looking at the menu, revenge would be a perfect dish, no matter if it’s served hot or cold.
At the Badger Challenge on Saturday, the DeForest boys’ basketball team will take on Oregon at Mount Horeb. The Panthers upset the Norskies in sectionals last year, ending DeForest’s dream season by rallying from a 44-32 halftime deficit for a 74-71 win.
To get back at Oregon, the Norskies will need a better offensive performance than they had on Tuesday, Jan. 17, when they suffered a 46-31 non-conference road loss at Stevens Point.
With a 10-3 overall record and a 6-1 mark in the Badger East Conference, DeForest has surpassed expectations in 2022-23, considering the Norskies had to replace their entire starting five. Plus, they had to replace longtime head coach Craig Weisbrod.
With a 10-3 overall record and a 6-1 mark in the Badger East Conference, DeForest has surpassed expectations in 2022-23, considering the Norskies had to replace their entire starting five. Plus, they had to replace longtime head coach Craig Weisbrod.
Eric Stewart’s tenure is off to a roaring start, as a tough-minded group led by Brody Hartig, Alex Van Ooyen, James Hodge, Mason Keyes, Trucker Grundahl, Tate Engeseth and Carter Morrison has been sparked by the all-around play of versatile 6’7” sophomore phenom Jackson Accuardi.
Hartig is scoring at an 18.2 points per game clip, while Accuardi is averaging 14.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for DeForest.
At 7-5 overall, Oregon is 3-3 in Badger West Conference play. Norski fans will recall the name Casey Schoenecker, the 6’5” forward who had a career-high 22 points in that sectional win for the Panthers. He was an honorable mention all-Badger West performer last season, averaging 9.9 points per game. This season, Schoenecker is pouring in 14.5 points per game and hauling in nine boards per contest, while 6’2” guard Evan Miles is averaging 11.6 points, 6.9 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game. Jack Rulseh, a 6’6” forward, is also a force on the glass, averaging 7.6 rebounds a game. Schoenecker is dishing out 4.9 assists per game.
Oregon is coming off a tough 64-62 non-conference loss to Racine Case on Tuesday, Jan. 17.