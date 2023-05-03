Steffen winds up
Buy Now

Payton Steffen (17) delivers a pitch for the DeForest softball team in the Norskies’ 9-6 win over Waunakee on Wednesday, April 5.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

They’re both sitting in the middle of the pack in the Badger East softball standings.

On Friday, DeForest and Waunakee will attempt to get their league records back to .500, as the rivals renew acquaintances. Back in early April, the Norskies edged Waunakee 9-6.