Rylan Oberg (23) passes the ball up court in a game earlier this season against Beaver Dam. Oberg led the DeForest girls’ basketball team with 17 points in a win over La Crosse Central on Friday, Dec. 16.
Rivals Waunakee and DeForest are headed for a girls’ basketball showdown.
The Norskies and Warriors will renew acquaintances on Friday, Jan. 6, in a midseason game that could give either team a leg up in the race for the Badger East Conference title.
At 8-4 overall, with a 3-2 mark in conference play, Waunakee has won three of its last four games, having blown out Seymour and Mount Horeb to win the Ab Nicholas Hoops Classic championship.
Claire Meudt and Emma Gilding lead the Warriors, as they are averaging 14.9 and 11.5 points per game, respectively. Meudt is a 5’11” wing player, who paces the Warriors in rebounding at 8.2 boards per game, and Gilding is 5’6” guard, who is shooting 15-for-39 from 3-point range. At 5’10”, Audrey Meudt gives Waunakee a size advantage against most teams inside, as do 6’0” Ayla Olson and Lexi Fuhremann and 5’11” Ellen Dotzler. However, opponents are outrebounding the Warriors 228-198 on the season.
Meanwhile, the Norskies are still ranked No. 6 in the latest Wissports.net Coaches Poll for Division 2, cruising along with an 11-2 overall record. With a 5-1 record in Badger East play, DeForest sits in third place in the conference standings, with Waunakee in fifth.
What the Norskies lack in height, they make up for it with aggression and athleticism, especially on defense. At 5’9”, Aspin and Jada Kelliher team with 5’7” Rylan Oberg and 5’10” Jaelyn Derlein as a formidable pressure defense quartet, forcing turnovers at a high rate.
All are averaging in double figures in scoring, with Aspin Kelliher pacing the Norskies at 12.2 points per game. Jada Kelliher is pouring in 12 points per game, while Jaelyn Derlein is averaging 11.6 points a game and Oberg is scoring at a 10.4 point per game clip.
Aspin Kelliher is leading the Norskies in rebounding at 5.8 boards per game and 31 thefts, while Jada Kelliher has a team-high 42 steals on the season. Oberg has 33 steals and is tied for the team lead in assists with 40, along with Aspin Kelliher.
DeForest’s only losses on the season are to perennial state powers Lake Mills and Beaver Dam. Since suffering a 49-46 loss to the Golden Beavers, the Norskies have reeled off six straight wins.