Moving the ball
Rylan Oberg (23) passes the ball up court in a game earlier this season against Beaver Dam. Oberg led the DeForest girls’ basketball team with 17 points in a win over La Crosse Central on Friday, Dec. 16.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Rivals Waunakee and DeForest are headed for a girls’ basketball showdown.

The Norskies and Warriors will renew acquaintances on Friday, Jan. 6, in a midseason game that could give either team a leg up in the race for the Badger East Conference title.