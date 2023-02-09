Engeseth beats a defender
DeForest's Tate Engeseth brings the ball up court against defensive pressure applied by a Portage player in a game earlier this season.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

With three Badger East Conference games left in the regular season, Waunakee is inching towards at least a share of the league championship. Can DeForest stop the rival Warriors?

Sitting in the driver's seat, Waunakee (10-0 in the Badger East) has a chance to take total control of the title chase on Friday when they travel to Stoughton to take on the second-place Vikings (7-3 in the Badger East). The game was supposed to be played on Thursday, but it was postponed due to inclement weather.