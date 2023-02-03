With the Badger Conference tournament coming up, the Waunakee and DeForest wrestling teams are looking to do some damage to the rest of the league.

It would be a lot to ask for either one to contend for this year’s title, but they could play spoiler for teams and wrestlers who are seeking conference championships. Here’s a brief guide to the meet. It’s not meant to be an entirely complete look at the teams who will do battle at the tournament, scheduled for Saturday at Milton, but a short preview. The meet starts at 9 a.m.