With the Badger Conference tournament coming up, the Waunakee and DeForest wrestling teams are looking to do some damage to the rest of the league.
It would be a lot to ask for either one to contend for this year’s title, but they could play spoiler for teams and wrestlers who are seeking conference championships. Here’s a brief guide to the meet. It’s not meant to be an entirely complete look at the teams who will do battle at the tournament, scheduled for Saturday at Milton, but a short preview. The meet starts at 9 a.m.
Baraboo: As a team, the Thunderbirds scored dual wins over the likes of Sauk Prairie, Monroe, Portage, Oregon, and Mount Horeb/Barneveld, but they lost to rival Reedsburg. Among Baraboo’s top wrestlers are Nolan Owen (132), Connor Goorsky (138), Kason Bode (152), Braylon Owen (182) and Luke Statz (195).
Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy: The Golden Beavers have wins over Monona Grove/McFarland, Fort Atkinson, Waunakee, Stoughton and DeForest in their pocket, and they lost to Milton. Leading the way for Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy are Landon Grow (145), Mason Grow (182), Noah Pintar (285), Keegan Jacobs (195) and Avery Femrite (126).
DeForest: It’s been a tough year for the Norskies, who’ve suffered dual meet losses to Stoughton, Milton, Monona Grove, Fort Atkinson, Watertown and Beaver Dam/Wayland. Lucas Evans at 138 is DeForest’s best hope for hardware, with others like Owen Voeck (170), Taryn Callaway (145-138), Hayden Mathews (285) and Tucker Schmidt (152) also seeking to score big.
Fort Atkinson: Mostly a down year for Fort, the Blackhawks did get dual wins over DeForest and Monona Grove/McFarland, but they also lost to Waunakee, Watertown, Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy, Sauk Prairie, Milton and Stoughton. Aiden Worden (160) leads the way, with Louden Goutcher (145), Caleb Horwath (113) and Rylan Guth (285) are others to keep an eye on.
Monona Grove/McFarland: A win over DeForest was tempered by losses to Watertown, Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy, Milton, Stoughton and Fort Atkinson. Some of the team’s best wrestlers include Xavier Denman (126), Jaden Denman (138), and Joel Karls (152), as well as Cade (160) and Luke Rux (170) and Nick Gallagher (182).
Monroe: The Cheesemakers have a win over Milton to their credit, with defeats to Baraboo, Oregon, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Portage on the ledger. Jack Dubach (145), Christian Schuh (160), Owen Voegeli (106) and Garrett Minder (113) are some Monroe wrestlers to pay attention to.
Mount Horeb/Barneveld: It’s been a rough year for Mount Horeb/Barneveld, with losses to Portage, Oregon, Reedsburg, Sugar River, Baraboo, Dodgeville, Verona and Monroe. Top wrestlers include Brooks Pernot (138), Cole Cunningham (113), Clint Nelson (145) and Garrett Waefler (285).
Oregon: Hanging around in the middle of the pack, the Panthers have notched wins over Mount Horeb, Sauk Prairie, and Monroe, while also losing to Reedsburg, Baraboo and Portage. Be sure to watch out for Andy Pollack (120), Brandon Liddle (15) and Tyler Wald (195), plus Seth Niday (160).
Portage: The Warriors have had a good season, beating teams like Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Monroe, Sauk Prairie and Oregon in duals, while dropping duals to Baraboo and Reedsburg. Jayson Kreier (126), Garret Crawford (138), Landon Heitmeier (170) and Luke Paulson (152) lead the way.
Reedsburg: One of the stronger teams in the Badger, the Beavers have wins over Oregon, Sauk Prairie, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Monroe and Portage under their belts. Look out for Treynor Curtin (106), Bo Severson (113). Trenton Curtin (126), Drew Purifoy (145), Peyton Fry (160) and Jesus Gonzalez (285).
Sauk Prairie: Wins over Mount Horeb/Barneveld and Monroe were among the highlights for the Eagles, while losses to Baraboo, Reedsburg, Oregon, and Portage were low points. Brason Ballweg (160). Grant Sort (182), Lane Albers (195) and Nolan Vils (285) are Sauk Prairie wrestlers to pay attention to.
Stoughton: The Vikings have had a solid season, recording wins over DeForest, Waunakee, Monona Grove/McFarland and Fort Atkinson. They’ve lost to Milton, Watertown and Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy. Stoughton has Cole Sarbacker (145), Ethan Soderbloom (160), Griffin Empey (285) in its lineup, with Chance Suddeth (132) in the mix, too.
Watertown: The Goslings have victories over Monona Grove/McFarland, Fort Atkinson, Stoughton, DeForest and Milton to their credit, with Owin Walsh (138), Owen Sjoberg (195), Logan Hespe (170), Ben Logan (120), and Damien Ortega (1260 among their top wrestlers.
Waunakee: The Warriors boast wins over Monona Grove/McFarland, Fort Atkinson and Watertown, having also lost to Stoughton, Beaver Dam/Wayland Academy and Milton. Considered to be a program that’s up and coming, Waunakee’s strength lies with wrestlers like Mason Spear (106), Coltan Nechvatal (132), Dane Spencer (145), Jack Schweitzer (195) and Jackson Lenzendorf (285).