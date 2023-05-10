Carrillo on the move
Buy Now

DeForest’s Anya Carrillo (14) corrals the ball and looks to move up field in the Norskies’ 1-1 non-conference tie with Elkhorn at home on Tuesday. Carrillo’s long pass in the second half helped set up DeForest’s lone goal.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

One team suffered its first loss of the season. The other is coming off a 12-0 blowout victory.

On Friday, the two top teams in Badger East Conference girls’ soccer – rivals DeForest and Waunakee – will face off in a battle that could help decide the league title.