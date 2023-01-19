Leading scorer
Aspin Kelliher (11), shown here in a game earlier this season, led the DeForest girls’ basketball team to a win over Milton on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at home. She had a team-high 12 points.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

It was a defensive gem.

Holding Milton to just nine field goals and one 3-pointer, the DeForest girls’ basketball team put away the Red Hawks on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 51-37 in a Badger East Conference battle at home.