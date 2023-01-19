Girls Basketball Girls basketball: Norski defense stingy in win over Milton By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com plindblad Author email Jan 19, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Aspin Kelliher (11), shown here in a game earlier this season, led the DeForest girls’ basketball team to a win over Milton on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at home. She had a team-high 12 points. By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was a defensive gem.Holding Milton to just nine field goals and one 3-pointer, the DeForest girls’ basketball team put away the Red Hawks on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 51-37 in a Badger East Conference battle at home.The cellar-dwelling Red Hawks could only muster 15 points in the first half, as they trailed by 14 going into intermission.Seven different players scored for DeForest, as Aspin Kelliher led the way with 12 points. Rylan Oberg added 11, with Maci Bartels finishing with nine.With the victory, the Norskies improved to 13-4 overall and 6-2 in the Badger East. They are currently tied with Watertown for third in the conference standings. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Rescued hearts: Windsor family heals from tragedy through dog adoption Football: Koslowski steps down as defensive coordinator ‘You’re treated like a criminal’: Wisconsin eyes fixes for emergency mental health system DeForest students advance to regional spelling bee Boys basketball: Norskies hold off Portage to snap two-game losing streak Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!