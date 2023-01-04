Swing the ball
Buy Now

DeForest’s Maci Bartels (3) looks for somebody to pass to in the recent win over Oregon at the holiday tournament.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Jaelyn Derlein led three players in double figures with 15 points and DeForest beat host Lakeside Lutheran 60-46 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday.

The Norskies (11-2) had success turning the Warriors (5-7) over and pushed ahead 34-26 at the break en route to their sixth straight victory. Lakeside cut the lead to four points in the second half and trailed by eight down the stretch before being forced to put DeForest at the line.