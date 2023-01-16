Quick moves

Handling the ball on the perimeter, DeForest’s Jaelyn Derlein tries to drive past a Waunakee player in the Norskies’ 59-57 loss to the Warriors on the road on Friday, Jan. 6.

 Photo courtesy of Alex Jurkuta

One was a clunker they’d like to forget. The other was a good win over a team with a considerable size advantage.

For the DeForest girls’ basketball team, it was an up-and-down week, as the Norskies used a second-half splurge to defeat Oconomowoc 66-52 in a nonconference affair on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and then struggled mightily in a 50-26 loss to Oregon in the Badger Challenge on Friday at Milton.