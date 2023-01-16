One was a clunker they’d like to forget. The other was a good win over a team with a considerable size advantage.
For the DeForest girls’ basketball team, it was an up-and-down week, as the Norskies used a second-half splurge to defeat Oconomowoc 66-52 in a nonconference affair on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and then struggled mightily in a 50-26 loss to Oregon in the Badger Challenge on Friday at Milton.
Against Oconomowoc, DeForest (12-4 overall, 5-2 in Badger East Conference play) came alive in the second half, as four Norskies scored in double figures.
“Oconomowoc presented some tough match-ups with an athletic squad and two 6’2” post players,” said Jerry Schwenn, head coach of the Norskies. “The first half we were impatient against their zone and struggled to rebound the basketball. A shift to a little bigger lineup and better ball movement fueled a 27-5 run in the second half.”
Rylan Oberg scored a team-high 17 points for DeForest and had 12 rebounds for a double-double, while also dishing out seven assists and recording six steals. Jada Kelliher finished with 15 points, four rebounds, four assists and four steals, while Ally Armonstrong totaled 12 points and six rebounds.
Aspin Kelliher collected nine points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals. Jaelyn Derlein chipped in with 11 points and four boards.
The rematch with Oregon didn’t go as planned, as the Panthers raced out to a 30-9 halftime lead.
“Oregon outplayed us from the start,” said Schwenn. “They defended better and played better team basketball. As low of a point as it seemed leaving the gym on Friday night, I am encouraged because I know what our team is capable of and need to focus on what we can control. I believe this game will fuel us in practices and games to be better.”
DeForest downed Oregon (7-5 overall, 5-2 in the Badger West Conference) at home earlier this season.
Jaelyn Derlein led the Norskies in scoring with eight points, while Oberg had seven, to go with seven rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Slated to host Milton on Tuesday, Jan. 17, the Norskies travel to Stoughton on Thursday, Jan. 19, and return home to welcome Monona Grove on Tuesday, Jan. 24.