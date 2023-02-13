It was time to get physical.
Showing their toughness, the DeForest girls’ basketball team downed rival Waunakee 54-40 in its regular-season finale, despite only having one player score in double figures.
Coming off a 47-41 loss to Watertown at home on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the Norskies needed a boost of confidence.
They fell behind early on against the Goslings.
“We couldn't get anything going in the first half and dug ourselves a hole,” said Jerry Schwenn, head coach for DeForest. “To the credit of the girls, we battled back well in the second half, and we had an opportunity to win or at least send it into overtime, over the final minute of the game. Our defense had some breakdowns and ultimately that needs to be better.”
Jaelyn Derlein and Rylan Oberg had 12 points apiece to lead DeForest, as Oberg added eight rebounds, one assist and four steals to the cause. Jaelyn Derlein also finished with seven boards, two assists and three steals, while Aspin Kelliher totaled five points, seven rebounds, five assists and a steal. Jada Kelliher finished with five rebounds.
The Norskies turned it around against Waunakee, as they finished the first half on an 11-2 run. An Oberg 3-pointer, two driving layups by Jordyn Derlein down the lane and a baseline drive to the hoop by Jaelyn Derlein that beat the buzzer powered the run.
“It was such a positive shift in rebounding and bench scoring for our team,” said Schwenn. “We consistently had players rebounding outside their area and really committing to be tough with the ball. Mia Kuipers moved into the starting lineup for this game and gave us a nice edge around the hoop. I thought our bench play was a big difference from our previous meeting earlier in the season. Jordyn Derlein had a couple of nice takes to the basket.”
There were other factors in DeForest’s favor.
“Maci Bartels hit a big 3 late in the game,” said Schwenn. “Ally Armstrong was more aggressive and impacted the game on both ends of the floor. This game should give us confidence and allow our team to recognize the recipe for our success going forward into the postseason.”
Oberg had 10 points to lead DeForest, as eight Norskies scored in the victory, which moved DeForest to 16-7 overall and 9-5 in Badger East Conference play. They finished the regular season in fourth place in the conference, as Monona Grove ended up as Badger East champions.
The No. 4 seeded Norskies begin postseason play on Friday, Feb. 24, as they host No. 5 seeded Sauk Prairie in the regional semifinals. Here’s the Playoff Bracket
