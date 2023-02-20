DEFOREST -- Jada Kelliher scored a game-high 18 points, Aspin Kelliher chipped in 16 and DeForest beat visiting Fort Atkinson 73-29 in Badger East girls basketball on Friday.

Rylan Oberg contributed 11 for the Norskies (17-7, 10-5 in conference) and Sophie Eiselt scored nine. Aspin Kelliher hit three first-half 3s and Jada Kelliher knocked down three second-half 3s.