DEFOREST -- Jada Kelliher scored a game-high 18 points, Aspin Kelliher chipped in 16 and DeForest beat visiting Fort Atkinson 73-29 in Badger East girls basketball on Friday.Rylan Oberg contributed 11 for the Norskies (17-7, 10-5 in conference) and Sophie Eiselt scored nine. Aspin Kelliher hit three first-half 3s and Jada Kelliher knocked down three second-half 3s.Makiah Cave and Elly Kohl scored nine points each for the Blackhawks (7-17, 3-12). Cave made three 3s and Kohl converted two 3-pointers.DEFOREST 73, FORT ATKINSON 29Fort Atkinson 16 13 -- 29DeForest 47 26 -- 73Fort Atkinson (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Riley 2 0-0 4, Stiemke 0 0-1 0, Kucken 0 4-4 4, Baldry 1 0-0 2, Burke 0 0-2 0, Christiansen 0 0-1 0, Kohl 3 1-2 9, Worden 0 1-2 1, Cave 3 0-2 9. Totals 9 6-14 29.DeForest -- Jo. Derlein 3 0-2 8, Bartels 0 2-2 2, Armstrong 3 0-3 6, J. Kelliher 7 0-0 18, A. Kelliher 5 3-4 16, Eiselt 4 1-3 9, Pertzborn 1 0-1 3, Oberg 5 1-2 11. Totals 28 7-17 73.3-point goals -- FA (Kohl 2, Cave 3) 5; D (J. Kelliher 4, A. Kelliher 3, Jo. Derlein 2, Pertzborn 1) 10.Total fouls -- FA 13, D 15.