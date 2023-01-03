It was a struggle, but the DeForest girls’ basketball team kept grinding.
Eventually, the Norskies overcame Oregon to win DeForest’s Holiday Tournament title by rallying to down the Panthers 72-68 on Thursday, Dec. 29.
“This team is made up of competitors, and they find a way to get it done,” said Jerry Schwenn, head coach of the Norskies. “Even when we aren't playing well, and I thought our offensive execution was poor in the first half, the team regrouped and hit some huge shots down the stretch.”
DeForest pounded Richland Center 80-44 on Wednesday, Dec. 28, to advance to the title game, where Oregon gave the Norskies, 10-2 overall, everything they wanted and then some.
“We were down 11 points with 13 minutes left in the game and scored 41 points to close the game,” said Schwenn. “Oregon played hard and was tough defensively. I am very proud of our effort and happy for our team to be able to win our Holiday Tournament Championship.”
The Panthers took control of the game late in the first half and the early part of the second until the Norskies recaptured the momentum.
“Sophie Eiselt kept us in the game during the first half,” said Schwenn. “Rylan Oberg, Jaelyn Derlein and Aspin Kelliher all hit some big threes. We closed it out at the free throw line late.”
Jaelyn Derlein led DeForest with 22 points, while Aspin Kelliher added 13, Jada Kelliher finished with 11 and Eiselt had 10. Oberg had a strong all-around effort, with nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and five steals. Aspin Kelliher also had five rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Jada Kelliher chipped in with five boards, two assists and a steal.
DeForest had an easier time with Richland Center, as Jada Kelliher lit up the opposition with 26 points. She also had five rebounds, two assists and four steals.
“We moved the ball really well against Richland Center’s zone,” said Schwenn. “Jada was feeling it and really scored the ball any way she wanted in the first half. Jordyn Derlein gave us a spark off the bench defensively and also with a couple of nice drives to the basket.”
Aspin Kelliher totaled 11 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, while Jaelyn Derlein added 11 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
DeForest embarks on a three-game road trip to begin the new year, starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Lakeside Lutheran. The Norskies travel to Waunakee on Friday, Jan. 6.
