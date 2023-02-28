They left it all on the floor, except for one point.
Battling Monona Grove, co-champions of the Badger East Conference, to the bitter end, the DeForest girls’ basketball suffered a close 46-45 WIAA regional final loss to the Silver Eagles on Saturday, Feb. 25.
“Plain and simple it was a heartbreaker,” said Jerry Schwenn, head coach for the Norskies, who finish the season 18-8 overall. “I really feel for our team who poured everything into this game.”
Going into the game, DeForest had a solid strategy.
“We really understood and executed our game plan well,” said Schwenn. “Ultimately, Monona Grove made some plays down the stretch and were able to pull out the win. I'm proud of our girls’ efforts, and we put together a wonderful season.”
The Norskies led 21-20 at the half, and it stayed close throughout the second half. However, the Silver Eagles were able to pull it out in the final game for DeForest seniors Aspin Kelliher, Jaelyn Derlein, Maci Bartels and Mia Kuipers.
Aspin Kelliher tallied 18 points to lead the Norskies, to go with eight rebounds and two steals, while Jaelyn Derlein added 10 points to the cause. Rylan Oberg had seven points and seven boards, plus three assists.
The night before, DeForest faced a red-hot Sauk Prairie team and emerged victorious, closing out a 57-54 regional semifinal win.
“We knew it was going to be a battle, as Sauk entered the game winning nine of their last 10 games,” said Schwenn. “We were very balanced tonight, and we have been the entire season. If we are going to be successful, we have to defend and rebound. That shows up in the postseason.”
Maggie Hartwig was hard to contain, as she scored a game-high 28 points for Sauk.
“They have a problem (for opponents) in Maggie, and she was really good tonight,” said Schwenn. “We knew it was going to be, for sure, a huge challenge. They have been playing really good basketball, it’s a 16-win team and their coaching staff has been doing a fantastic job playing to their strengths.”
It wasn’t always pretty, but DeForest survived and advanced.
“Tonight, we did a really good job responding when things weren’t going well,” said Schwenn. “Three kids had 15, but, ultimately, I think we made some plays rebounding late. We changed defenses late and that sparked some turnovers.”
Jada and Aspin Kelliher were two Norskies with 15 points each. Jaelyn Derlein was the other, as Aspin Kelliher also finished with eight rebounds and three steals. Jada Kelliher had five rebounds and two steals, while Ally Armstrong totaled three rebounds, three assists and three steals.