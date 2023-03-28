Kelliher sisters

Aspin (left) and Jada (right) Kelliher teamed up to help the DeForest girls’ basketball team go 18-8 overall in 2022-23. They played this season after their father, Mark, died a year ago when the Norskies were in the postseason and won a regional final battle against Monona Grove.

 Contributed

The Kelliher sisters, Jada and Aspin, can do it all on the basketball floor.

Able to handle the ball on the perimeter with aplomb, they slash to the hoop with abandon and know how to finish around the rim. On defense, they’ve been known to hound the opposition into a rash of turnovers, and they can knock down 3-pointers on the other end.