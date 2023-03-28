The Kelliher sisters, Jada and Aspin, can do it all on the basketball floor.
Able to handle the ball on the perimeter with aplomb, they slash to the hoop with abandon and know how to finish around the rim. On defense, they’ve been known to hound the opposition into a rash of turnovers, and they can knock down 3-pointers on the other end.
What they accomplished during the 2022-23 season was remarkable. Having their biggest cheerleader in the crowd or waiting at home to talk about the game would have made it better.
After a long battle with leukemia, their dad, Mark Kelliher, died the day they helped the DeForest girls’ basketball team defeat Monona Grove in a 2022 regional final.
Since then, the basketball court has been their sanctuary. Aspin called it her “safe place.” Jada has used the sport as an outlet for dealing with grief. Both wish he could have watched them this season.
“I think he would have been proud of how we improved from last year,” said Jada. “He would have been happy.”
Aspin concurred, saying that’s what they wanted to do last season, as the siblings were instrumental in leading the Norskies to an 18-8 overall record and a 10-5 Badger East Conference record, receiving All-Badger East Conference honorable mention in the process.
Having each other to lean on helped them get through it all. The 2021-22 season was the first time Aspin, a senior, and Jada, a junior, played together on the same team. They shared even more time on the court this past season.
“It was fun having her there,” said Aspin. “I always had my sister there. It was a boost of confidence, always knowing what we’re capable of.”
Jada agreed, saying that it was nice “just having an automatic friend out there, even though she gets mad at me once in a while,” she added, with a laugh.
It was a banner year for Jada and Aspin, who led the Norskies in total points with 295 and averaged a team-high 6.3 rebounds per contest, totaling 164 boards. Jada paced the Norskies in steals with 76. The two sisters also racked up a team-leading 13 blocks apiece, as both were two of four DeForest players to average in double figures in scoring.
Both had their own favorite moments of the 2022-23 season. For Aspin, it was senior night. She called the presentations “heartwarming.” Jada enjoyed DeForest’s second game against Waunakee, which the Norskies won 54-40 on Feb. 10.
"That was exciting, with all the people in the stands,” said Jada.
Going into this past season, the Kellihers just wanted to improve, and perhaps even go farther in the playoffs with the Norskies than they did the year before, when their run through the playoffs ended with a sectional semifinal loss to powerful Reedsburg.
“We all wanted better statistics, better handling of situations, better relationships with teammates,” said Aspin.
Jada believes DeForest could have made a deeper run in the 2022-23 playoffs. The Norskies lost to Monona Grove by one point in the regional finals.
“I wish we would have gone farther. I think we were capable of beating Monona Grove,” said Jada.
That’s what the Norskies did in 2022. It was not a happy occasion for the Kellihers, though. Their dad Mark first was diagnosed with leukemia five years ago and then relapsed.
Jada said that Mark would often give them advice and pointers on the game.
“We always came home and talked about the game,” said Aspin. “He was everywhere. Even when he didn’t feel well, he always tried to show up.”
In the fall, Aspin will attend Madison Area Technical College to study business and play basketball. She’s hoping to become a realtor someday.
If she plays well, Aspin said she may eventually transfer to play on another level. Jada hopes to improve as a player for her senior year at DeForest, but mostly, she just wants to make it memorable.
“I want to have fun with my teammates and make memories,” said Jada.