Girls Hockey Girls hockey: Cap City's Kaminsky receives All-Badger Conference Honorable Mention By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com Peter Lindblad Author email Mar 14, 2023 Mar 14, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two players from the Cap City Cougars were recently named to the 2022-23 All-Badger Conference Second Team.Seniors Georgia Rae Samuelson and Izzy Hahn were honored with the selections.Cap City’s Marli Davenport and Olivia Kaminsky received honorable mention from the conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Peter Lindblad Author email Follow Peter Lindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now DeForest could be home to Wisconsin's first Buc-ee's travel center Windsor Board give Gebhardt extension to start project Vienna eyes large Buc-ee's travel plaza plan at its eastern edge Girls basketball: Derlein, Oberg named to All-Badger East First Team DeForest high school senior, black belt aims to 'kick away cancer' with $20,000 fundraising goal Latest e-Edition DeForest Times-Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!