Two wins at the Norski Invitational have the DeForest girls’ lacrosse team feeling good.
In a conference game against Sun Prairie on Saturday, the Norskies earned a 5-2 win, as Marianna Champagne finished with a hat trick, two assists and seven shots on goal, to go with two groundballs.
Olivia Kaminsky had a goal among her five shots on goal, finishing with two groundballs and three draw controls, as Raegan Feldman collected a goal, two shots on goal and a groundball. Mariah Miller totaled two shots on goal and two groundballs.
In the second game of the tournament for DeForest, the Norskies defeated the Wausau East Wolfpack 8-4, as goaltender Olivia Karls had nine saves. Coach Jayna Poster said the team showed great communication, as Champagne had four goals and an assist. She also scooped up three groundballs and won six draw controls.
Kaminsky and Feldman had two goals, one draw control and two groundballs apiece, while Abby Harris, Ciara Crawford, Megan Carolan, Cailyn Brockman and Kaylin Forsythe combined for 14 groundballs, with Crawford gathering six of them.
In the third game of the invite, Cedarburg turned back DeForest 8-4, as Miller and Champagne each had two goals. Crawford and Feldman picked up two groundballs, as Addison Herbert and Megan Carolan had one each.
In net, Karls made five saves.
The Norskies lost big to Verona earlier in the week. Poster was pleased DeForest kept the high-powered Wildcats under 20 points in a 17-1 defeat. Verona totaled 34 shots on goal.
Champagne had DeForest’s lone goal, plus four groundballs and two draw controls. Miller totaled four groundballs, as Feldman had one, Grace O’Brion and Kaminsky gathered two, Crawford finished with three and Brockman scooped up four.