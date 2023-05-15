Winning on Senior/Youth Night and dominating on the road against Janesville made for a good week for the DeForest girls’ lacrosse team.
On Tuesday, May 9, the Norskies overcame high grass, a bumpy field and barely painted lines, according to head coach Jayna Poster, in an 18-8 win over Janesville.
“All players communicated so well last night,” said Poster. “Every player was able to do their part in a big win.”
Gathering up 38 groundballs, the Norskies were led by Marianna Champagne, who poured in eight goals, to go along with two assists. She had 12 shots on goal. Meanwhile, Raegan Feldman chipped in with two goals, while scooping up eight groundballs and winning five draw controls.
Maria Miller had a hat trick, plus an assist and five shots on goal, while Ciara Crawford totaled four goals, finishing with eight groundballs, five shots on goal and three draw controls.
Olivia Karls also had a goal and three groundballs. Megan Carolan had four groundballs, as did Cailyn Brockman.
Kaylin Forsythe made 29 saves in net for DeForest.
In a 21-9 win over Hamilton, Champagne against racked eight goals, while Miller and Crawford had four goals apiece and Feldman finished with a hat trick, along with a team-high 12 groundballs and six draw controls. Brockman totaled two goals.
Crawford and Champagne both had nine shots on goal, as Champagne finished with nine groundballs and 12 draw controls.
Forsythe and Karls split goaltending duties, with Forsythe finishing with five saves and Karls totaling six.
As a team, DeForest recovered 35 groundballs and peppered Hamilton with 39 shots on goal.
The Norskies also played Westside but had to forfeit at halftime due to an injury. The final score was 13-6.
DeForest has two games left in the season, including road tilts at Watertown on Thursday, May 18, and Oregon on Tuesday, May 23.