Ciara Crawford
DeForest’s Ciara Crawford tries to corral the ball in the Norskies’ recent match against Waunakee. Crawford is one of seven seniors playing for DeForest this season. She had three goals against the Warriors.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The 2023 season is already underway for the DeForest girls’ lacrosse team. So far, the Norskies are giving opponents all they want and then some.

Seven seniors give the Norskies loads of experience, as Olivia Kaminsky, Ciara Crawford, Megan Carolan, Mariah Miller, Grace O'Brion, Raegan Feldman and Taylor Moe.