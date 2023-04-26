DeForest’s Ciara Crawford tries to corral the ball in the Norskies’ recent match against Waunakee. Crawford is one of seven seniors playing for DeForest this season. She had three goals against the Warriors.
The 2023 season is already underway for the DeForest girls’ lacrosse team. So far, the Norskies are giving opponents all they want and then some.
Seven seniors give the Norskies loads of experience, as Olivia Kaminsky, Ciara Crawford, Megan Carolan, Mariah Miller, Grace O'Brion, Raegan Feldman and Taylor Moe.
“The 2023 season will be a tight one for us,” said Jayna Poster, head coach for DeForest. “We have a total of 15 players this season with Crawford and Kaminsky as the captains. Our players know how to run a tight ship. During club years sometimes we had exactly 12 players for the whole game or less. It's all about communication and relying on each other.”
Returning players Marianna Champagne, Abby Harris, Olivia Karls and Cailyn Brockman will be lending their talents to the Norski cause.
Newcomers Addison Herbert, Gabby Jensen, Audyn Herfel and Kaylin Forsythe will inject a dose of potential into the lineup.
Already, DeForest is showing that it’ll be a force to be reckoned with, as the Norskies rolled over Sun Prairie 12-4, as Champagne racked up seven goals, an assist and 11 total shots on goal. Kaminsky finished with two goals, an assist and eight shots on net, while Crawford had two goals and Feldman added one. Crawford and Feldman combined for six shots on goal.
On Friday, DeForest welcomed Waunakee to DMB Stadium. In a close one, the Warriors pulled out a 13-12 win.
“This game was amazing,” said Poster. “We played so well as a team. Communication is the key. Even though we lost, this is a win in our books.”
Kaminsky finished with seven shots on goal, with three finding the back of the net. She also collected four groundballs. Crawford also had a hat trick, with four shots on goal and two groundballs recovered. She also caused a turnover.
Champagne had another big night, scoring five goals and dishing out an assist. She also had 17 draw controls, winning five of them. Feldman also had a goal for DeForest, while also scooping up three groundballs, winning two of three draw controls and forcing three turnovers. Miller finished with a shot on goal as Grace O’Brion picked up three groundballs and Forsythe had two groundballs.
Karls made seven saves in goal.
Next up for DeForest is a match at Franklin tonight at 6 p.m., followed by a home match against Middleton on Friday.