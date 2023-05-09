The unbeaten string continues.
So far, the DeForest girls’ soccer team is 12-0-3 overall on the season, including a 7-0 record in Badger East Conference play.
Currently on a five-game road trip, the Norskies defeated Watertown on Tuesday, May 2, and competed at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Invite on Friday and Saturday, May 5-6, blanking Onalaska 2-0 to open the tournament and tying Central 0-0.
It was windy all week for DeForest, as they got on top of the Goslings early.
“On Tuesday in Watertown we got an early goal on a nice ball played by Anya (Carrillo) to Rylan (Oberg) making the score 1-0,” said Tim Esser, head coach for the Norskies. “Watertown tied the game 1-1 going with the wind. After the half, we had the wind and the possession of the game tilted heavily in our favor. We also moved Karina (Kuzdas) to midfield, and she provided a spark giving us two goals. Payton (Flowers) finished off the scoring, making the final 4-1. We were glad to have that be our last grass field game for a while. It forces us to play differently than we practice and slows the game down.”
UW-La Crosse Invitational
The Norskies felt right at home being back on turf, but the wind was blowing directly into one of the goals.
“Once again we were tied going into the half (0-0) and once again we came out of the half and played a much better final 40 minutes,” said Esser, talking about the win over Onalaska. “Rylan got us on the board with a penalty kick and then had another later in the half to make the final 2-0.”
Against La Crosse Central, Esser said the Norskies “controlled possession by a wide margin the entire game, but just couldn't take the lid off the goal. The game ended in a tie, but I thought our play was solid despite not finding the back of the net.”
