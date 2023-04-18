Kuzdas in control
Buy Now

DeForest’s Karina Kuzdas (15) controls the ball in the Norskies’ 1-1 tie with Elkhorn at home on Tuesday.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

DEFOREST -- First there was a breakthrough. Then came the breakaway Tuesday that led to a 1-1 girls’ soccer non-conference draw between Elkhorn and DeForest on the Norskies’ home turf.

Moments after DeForest’s Rylan Oberg broke a scoreless tie in the 47th minute, Katelyn Haeft drilled a penalty kick into the upper righthand corner of the Norski goal to even the score two minutes later.