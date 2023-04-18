DEFOREST -- First there was a breakthrough. Then came the breakaway Tuesday that led to a 1-1 girls’ soccer non-conference draw between Elkhorn and DeForest on the Norskies’ home turf.
Moments after DeForest’s Rylan Oberg broke a scoreless tie in the 47th minute, Katelyn Haeft drilled a penalty kick into the upper righthand corner of the Norski goal to even the score two minutes later.
A controversial call led to Haeft’s goal, which resulted from a run by Kaylee Hansen deep into DeForest territory. She did not get a shot off, but a tripping call in the box gave Haeft a chance.
Tim Esser, the Norskies’ head coach, admitted he was too far away to see exactly what happened. However, a DeForest player didn’t think a penalty was warranted.
“Our defender said she tripped over her own feet, and she’s our senior captain,” said Esser.
DeForest outshot Elkhorn 12-3, forcing Elks’ goalkeeper Abigail Kolton to make nine saves. The Norskies had six corners on the night, and they looked threatening on just about every one of them, which usually resulted in a scrum in front of the Elks’ net.
Early in the second half, DeForest’s Anya Carrillo sailed a deep pass that Payton Flowers chased down. Flowers teed up Oberg in front of the Elkhorn net for the Norskies’ lone goal. Both teams are now 5-0-2 overall.
“Anya played a good ball,” said Esser, “and Payton showed a lot of patience. All around, it was a nice play.”