DeForest’s Rylan Oberg had a big year in 2022, setting a new school scoring record in soccer, reaching state in cross country for the second time and helping the Norski girls’ basketball team reach the sectional semifinals. She returns to lead the DeForest girls’ soccer team in 2023.
Tim Esser isn’t mincing words. He believes the DeForest girls’ soccer team can do great things in 2023.
“We have a goal of a conference championship,” said Esser, who is starting year 19 as head coach of the Norskies, with a 200-119-3 record to his credit. “We return enough experience and talent that should put us in the conversion for a Badger East Conference title.”
It’s easier said than done, though, as DeForest looks to improve on last season’s 16-4-1 overall record and 5-2 Badger East Conference record, which put them in third place in the league.
“In order to achieve that goal we must make an effort to get better each day,” said Esser. “Our players play for a variety of club teams in the fall, so getting us all on the same page is always a priority for the coaching staff.”
Maintaining possession of the ball is a big part of DeForest’s strategy from week to week.
“Our offense philosophy is one predicated on possession,” said Esser. “We put a strong emphasis on maintaining control of the ball with the idea of breaking down the defense and forcing them into a mistake so that we can take advantage.”
On defense, the Norskies like to pressure their opponents.
“We play a match-up zone defensive style,” said Esser. “Covering passing lanes and playing on the ball disciplined defense is the key to our success.”
There’s plenty of reason for optimism with DeForest, as the Norskies return 15 letterwinners, including four of six starters on offense and three of five starters on the defensive end. What’s leading to DeForest’s expectations?
“The return of one of the best goalkeepers in the area (Meta Fischer), one of the best pure scorers in the area (Rylan Oberg), and one of the best center backs in the area (Karina Kuzdas),” said Esser. “Meta and Rylan were first team all-conference players while Karina was a second team all-conference player.”
Anya Carillo and Payton Flowers could be breakout performers for DeForest.
“Anya started off strong last year before being sidelined for a large portion of the season with an injury,” said Esser. “When healthy she’s outstanding. Payton had a good freshman year at forward and we expect her to only keep getting even better.”
Improving on-field communication is one thing Esser wants the Norskies to improve.
“We’re a team of talented but quiet players,” said Esser. “We’re gonna need some players to emerge as vocal leaders.”
Silence can be golden, though. It helps the team stay cohesive.
“If your players are quiet, it’s hard to have much drama on the team,” said Esser, who likes how hungry his team is for success. “We’re a motivated group of players … don’t sleep on us.”
At the same time, DeForest isn’t taking anything for granted, as Waunakee and Monona Grove also have designs on a Badger East title.
“Waunakee is always good,” said Esser. “They had a large graduating class, but we expect them to reload as they always do. Monona Grove is also very good. Over the last handful of years, they may be our closest opponent in terms of competitive games against each other.”
DeForest opens the season on Tuesday, April 4, at Milton.