Three sport star
Buy Now

DeForest’s Rylan Oberg had a big year in 2022, setting a new school scoring record in soccer, reaching state in cross country for the second time and helping the Norski girls’ basketball team reach the sectional semifinals. She returns to lead the DeForest girls’ soccer team in 2023.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Tim Esser isn’t mincing words. He believes the DeForest girls’ soccer team can do great things in 2023.

“We have a goal of a conference championship,” said Esser, who is starting year 19 as head coach of the Norskies, with a 200-119-3 record to his credit. “We return enough experience and talent that should put us in the conversion for a Badger East Conference title.”