Meta Fischer did everything she could, and Rylan Oberg became the all-time leader in goals scored in the history of DeForest girls’ soccer.
Still, the Norskies suffered their first two losses of the season, falling to two 2022 state qualifiers and ranked teams in Sauk Prairie and Waunakee.
Oberg had been tied at 70 goals with 2016 graduate Jordan McNeese, according to Tim Esser, head coach for DeForest. She had the lone goal in the Norskies’ 3-1 home loss to rival Waunakee (12-2-1 overall, 8-0 in Badger East play) on Friday in a battle of ranked teams.
The Norskies were ranked No. 9 in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association going into the showdown with the Warriors, who were ranked No. 8 in Division 1. Goals by Alyssa Thomas, Sophie Schnaubelt and Faith Ellickson gave Waunakee a 3-0 lead, before Oberg got DeForest on the board.
“Waunakee was a very skilled and fast opponent at every position,” said Esser. “Possession was heavily tilted in their favor, and if not for some acrobatic saves from Meta, the score could've been worse.”
The Eagles (10-3-2 overall) were ranked seventh in Division 2 heading into the Tuesday, May 9, contest at home against DeForest. It started a week of tough battles for the Norskies, 12-2-3 overall and 7-1 in Badger East Conference play.
We knew it was going to be a tough week and it was. Sauk was the better of the two games for the Lady Norskies. We had played a solid first half up until 2 seconds remaining when we gave up a goal. Being a bit shocked from that goal we then gave up an early goal in the second half before settling back in. By that time the damage was done, and a limited offensive attack made the final 0-2.”
Slated to host Monona Grove on Tuesday, May 16, the Norskies wrap up the regular season on Thursday, May 18, with a home Badger Conference crossover game against Baraboo.