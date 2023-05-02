It’s been tough to score on the DeForest girls’ soccer team lately.
In moving to 10-0-2 overall and 6-0 in Badger East Conference play, the Norskies have blanked four of their last five opponents, with 2-0 wins over Reedsburg and Mount Horeb to their credit.
The week started with a Fort Atkinson forfeit on Tuesday, April 25, that goes down as a 1-0 win for DeForest.
Hosting Reedsburg on Thursday, April 27, the Norskies used set pieces to get past the Beavers.
“In the Reedsburg game, we executed two corner kicks for goals, the first by Anya (Carrillo) and the second by Rylan (Oberg),” said Tim Esser, head coach for DeForest. “Other than those two corner kicks, we weren't as sharp as we've come to expect from ourselves. We used that game film as a learning experience to recalibrate for the second half of the season.”
Karina Kuzdas assisted on both goals.
In better form, the Norskies earned another clean sheet against Mount Horeb.
“We played better on Saturday,” said Esser. “The movement of the ball and our shape got better and needed to against a quality opponent in Mount Horeb. Midway through the first half, Rylan fed Payton (Flowers) for a nice goal. The play of Rylan/Payton has become one of the better combinations in the area. Payton also had the second goal midway through the second half on a nice pass from Karina. The defense continued their streak of strong play keeping them off the board. Overall, we took some steps forward but continue to leave room for more improvement.”