Help is on the way for Anna Szepieniec and the rest of returning members of the DeForest girls’ track and field team.
According to Christopher Smith, the Norskies’ head coach, a youth movement is taking place with the Norskies.
“I think we have a number of first year candidates who could surprise,” said Smith, who is entering his 28th season with the Norskies and 30th overall as a coach. “The freshman class has good numbers and talent. We picked up a couple of sophomores that will have an immediate impact on our varsity roster as well.”
Szepieniec, who recently signed a national letter of intent to compete in track and field at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, went to state in four events a year ago, after winning a state title in the 300 hurdles as a sophomore. She led the Norskies to a sixth place showing as a team at state. Smith said that was probably the best result ever for DeForest.
In 2022, Szepieniec finished second at state in the triple jump, setting a new school record with a leap of 39 feet and ¾ inches. Although she was unable to repeat as state champion in the 300 hurdles, Szepieniec was runner-up in the event, turning in a time of 44.74. That was a personal best. She also took fourth in the 100 hurdles, which was better than her results the prior year.
Last season, the Norskies sent two relay teams and five individuals to state, including returning athletes Esther Ekezie and Stacy Kipkoskei, who ran the 300 hurdles at state with Szepieniec.
That was the first time since the early 2000s that DeForest had two athletes qualifying for state in the same event.
Ekezie competed in the 200-meter dash at state, running a personal-best time of 26.62 in the preliminaries.
Jocie Pickhardt ended her high school career at state last year by running in the 400-meter run. She’s one of nine letterwinners who are not returning for DeForest for 2023. There are 11 who are back.
Ally Armstrong and Szepieniec helped the 1,600-meter relay advance to state, where the group that also included Pickhardt and Logan Peters placed third in a school record time of 4:01.77. That broke a 24-year-old mark. Peters should return as well.
Moving forward, the Norskies hope there’s strength in numbers in 2023.
“Our numbers are up this year,” said Smith. “We’ll see if that equates to a higher team performance. There are a number of really high-quality athletes in our league, so it’s tough to score big points in multiple events at our conference meet. The team that brings quality depth will have the advantage. There will be our challenge, to build quality in all eighteen events. We graduated some big points scorers and making up for those points will be our season end quest.”
Last season was the Norskies’ first in a reconfigured Badger Conference, where DeForest competed in the East Division. The Norskies were runners-up in the Badger East. Smith isn’t sure how they’ll fare this time, because the competition will be fierce.
“Each of our opponents has gifted athletes, and I just don’t see a weak team out there,” said Smith. “Relative health and availability at the conference meet will go a long way in determining the team finishes. If I had to pick I’d lean towards Waunakee being the favorite. On the girls’ side, freshmen can have a significant impact on a team and so until we get out and see those newcomers it’s anyone’s guess as to the ranking of the other teams.”
DeForest’s may have an edge over everybody in at least one area. The Norskies have some strengths.
“Depth in the hurdles,” said Smith. “Multiple athletes with state level experience. Multiple individuals that can score in championship style meets.”
Still, the Norskies will have to overcome a weakness.
“Raw speed,” said Smith. “We have a few really fast kids, but a track team needs six or more.”
Maybe the Norskies will find a few more in that big freshman class.