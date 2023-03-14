Clearing hurdles
Buy Now

Anna Szepieniec, shown here running at the 2023 sectionals, headed up the DeForest girls’ track and field efforts at last season's WIAA Division 1 state meet, where the Norskies took sixth as a team. It is believed to be the DeForest girls’ best-ever showing as a team at state, as Szepieniec finished second in both the triple jump and the 300-meter hurdles, while also finishing fourth in the 100 hurdles.

 By Peter Lindblad/plindblad@hngnews.com

Help is on the way for Anna Szepieniec and the rest of returning members of the DeForest girls’ track and field team.

According to Christopher Smith, the Norskies’ head coach, a youth movement is taking place with the Norskies.