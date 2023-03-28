Gold Medal Wrestling’s Nolan Kemp, a four-time state qualifier, earned fourth place at this year’s Youth State Wrestling Championships at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Kemp competed at 140 pounds.
The DeForest Gold Medal wrestling team completed their season this past weekend at the Youth State Wrestling Championship at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Thirteen Gold Medal wrestlers earned their spot at the State Tournament by finishing in the top three of their weight class in regional tournaments, highlighted by Nolan Kemp, who took home fourth-place honors.
There were three wrestlers who qualified in the 2014-2015 age group. Weston Frye (69 lbs.) won his first match with a first-period pin before dropping his next two matches to finish the day 1-2. Teagan Stasko (72 lbs.) earned a first-round bye by virtue of his first-place regional finish. Stasko lost his next match putting him into the consolation rounds, where he won his next match by pin before falling in his next match to finish his day 1-2. Ashton Kelley (95 lbs.) started his day off with two wins before dropping a narrow overtime decision in the quarterfinals, followed by another loss to finish 2-2.
The 2012-2013 age group saw two Gold Medal wrestlers compete. Brady Herring (75 lbs.) completed his second consecutive trip to state with a 0-2 record, while Hudson Lauersdorf (120 lbs.) alternated wins and losses, finishing the day 2-2.
Robert Motiff (130 lbs.) was the only wrestler to qualify in the 2010-2011 age group, and he finished 0-2.
The 2008-2009 age group was where the Gold Medal wrestlers had the most success, sending seven wrestlers up against the best in the state. Repeat qualifier Tayden Ringstad (85 lbs.) earned a first-round bye before dropping his second-round match. He traded wins and losses in his next two matches to finish the day 1-2. Two-time qualifier Cooper Feiner (110 lbs.) also earned a first-round bye, which he followed up with another win before dropping his next two matches to also finish 1-2. Michael Pertzborn (125 lbs.) dropped a first-round match before rattling off three consolation victories, but ultimately fell just short of placing with a 3-2 record. Nolan Kemp (140 lbs.), a four-time state qualifier, followed his first-round bye with two pins to enter the semifinal round where he fell to the eventual champion. Kemp won his next match, earning a spot in the third-place bout but lost a tight decision to finish his day on the fourth-place spot on the podium, finishing with a 3-2 record. Repeat qualifier Bryar Herring (160 lbs.) also had a first-round bye and followed it up with a second-round pin. A loss in the quarterfinal round sent Herring to the consolation rounds, where he won another match by pin before losing once more to finish his day 2-2. First-year wrestler Logan Rector (190 lbs.) capped a successful season with an 0-2 record at state.
The lone representative in the girls' division, Naomi Stibb (2008-2009, 172 lbs.), finished with an 0-3 record, which was good enough for a spot on the podium and a sixth-place finish. Girls wrestling is one of the fastest-growing sports in America, which was evident by the strong competition at this year’s state tournament.
It was the most successful season for Gold Medal Wrestling in recent memory, both in the number of state qualifiers and in overall participation. Over 90 boys and girls grades 4K through 8th competed with the Gold Medal wrestling club this season. Wrestlers of all grades and skill levels are encouraged to join Gold Medal next year to continue building on this success.