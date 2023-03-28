Nolan Kemp at state

Gold Medal Wrestling’s Nolan Kemp, a four-time state qualifier, earned fourth place at this year’s Youth State Wrestling Championships at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Kemp competed at 140 pounds.

 Contributed

The DeForest Gold Medal wrestling team completed their season this past weekend at the Youth State Wrestling Championship at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. Thirteen Gold Medal wrestlers earned their spot at the State Tournament by finishing in the top three of their weight class in regional tournaments, highlighted by Nolan Kemp, who took home fourth-place honors.

There were three wrestlers who qualified in the 2014-2015 age group. Weston Frye (69 lbs.) won his first match with a first-period pin before dropping his next two matches to finish the day 1-2. Teagan Stasko (72 lbs.) earned a first-round bye by virtue of his first-place regional finish. Stasko lost his next match putting him into the consolation rounds, where he won his next match by pin before falling in his next match to finish his day 1-2. Ashton Kelley (95 lbs.) started his day off with two wins before dropping a narrow overtime decision in the quarterfinals, followed by another loss to finish 2-2.