Aside from some miscues, the Waunakee-DeForest gymnastics co-op was in top form at Baraboo on Friday, Jan. 20, despite falling 132.4750 to 129.6500.
“Even with some falls, we managed to come away with a new season-high team score of 129.65,” said Anna Gamm, co-head coach for the co-op. “Maddie Kremer had a great night on beam, earning a 9.175. Bo Everly and Savannah Treinen tied for third place on vault with an 8.4, and Marina Cupp earned season-high scores on floor and beam, with a 7.7 and 7.2, respectively. Overall, I was really proud of how the girls were able to overcome some tough events and make the most of the night!”
Kremer finished second in the all-around standings with a score of 34.575, as Treinen took third at 32.975. Treinen was third in the floor exercise with an 8.625, as Kremer took second with an 8.975.
They also finished took second and third, respectively, in the balance beam, with Treinen scoring an 8.9.
Kremer was second in the uneven bars, after being awarded an 8.225.
Baraboo’s Olivia Fernandez-Hydzik won the all-around competition with a score of 35.425.
Slated to host Watertown on Tuesday, Jan. 24, the co-op heads to Monona Grove on Friday and then takes part in an invitational at Madison Memorial on Saturday.